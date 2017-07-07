After some reflection, I have decided to comment in connection with the letter ‘Too many drugs and swearing’ by N. Vinther of Lancing (Opinion, June 15).

We generally support all events in Shoreham but were concerned the Wild Life traffic/arrival arrangements on the Friday caused local people considerable delay at what is a peak time of day – i.e., the school run.

Our son is long past school age, but even so we became very concerned that everywhere we travelled in order to get home (High Street, Norfolk Bridge, Dogs Trust areas), schoolchildren of all ages would have seen/heard inappropriate behaviour from festival-goers – sad to say it was mostly females. Alcohol misuse was pronounced.

Young visitors were screaming, swearing, being sick, and walking out in front of moving traffic on the bridge and elsewhere.

We would be interested to learn whether they were refused entry to the event, or at least encouraged to sober up and be relieved of their ‘brought-in’ drinks.

Once upon a time, on Shoreham Beach, there was a lovely festival each year in June. It became a victim of its own success and lots of drunk young people, in the early afternoon, with ‘brought-in’ alcohol, would arrive from other areas.

It became necessary for policing to become a larger part of the event and in our view this sounded the death knell for the original festival.

Sal Hutton

Old Fort Road Shoreham

