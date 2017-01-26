Smokers outside Worthing Hospital could be facing trauma

I feel that I must respond to the article highlighting the concerns of John Rogers in relation to the smoking at Worthing Hospital.

As the spokesman from West Sussex Hospital NHS Foundation Trust correctly highlighted, many people will be overcoming or dealing with a great many situations and/or trauma and smoking, whether right or wrong, is a non-criminal way of dealing with their stress.

Perhaps John should be a little bit more accepting of people who are different to him and while his retirement clearly allows him to worry about this, perhaps he needs to also think about the dangerous gasses and pollutants that are coming from vehicles, buses and indeed abulances parked outside A&E and the wider hospital.

Hopefully, John rode on his bike to hospital to prevent adding to the dirty air. While I do accept that smoking directly outside the main entrance is not ideal, this was a choice the trust made by removing smoking from site, instead it should provide smoking areas away from the main passage of visitors.

Smokers should be a little bit more sympathetic to non-smokers and be a little bit more considerate as to where they smoke and John should in turn be a little bit more understanding.

Perhaps he could use some of the other entrances if he remains concerned. In addition, maybe John and E Benham from the letters page complaining about the number of shops now dealing with vaping material could work together to see what else they could do to remove the democracy and free choice of the people.

Simon Pears

Beaumont Park

Littlehampton

