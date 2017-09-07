Splashpoint’s white panels better than glass

I just wanted to congratulate the powers that be on the installation of new white panels between the Splashpoint swimming complex and the beach.

They are a great improvement on the previous glass panels – whoever thought of installing glass panels within yards of a beach full of pebbles was a good idea? – and will hopefully need far less maintenance –although I notice a suspicious bubble on one of them already.

What was wrong with railings?

Being non-see-through they will also save us the unedifying sight of middle-aged men lying on the white loungers like beached whales in their ‘budgie-smugglers’.

My only concern is the need for regular cleaning. The seagulls are already using them for target practice.

Jenny Ellis

Halsbury Close

Worthing

