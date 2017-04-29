Steyning’s car parking fees need a rethink

I refer to the Fletchers Croft Car Park in Steyning. This is the car park for the Steyning Centre.

A number of problems are becoming apparent. The Steyning Centre, run by Horsham Council, is used by quite a large number of organisations, many of them voluntary for elderly and retired residents plus a daily playgroup when parents drop off and pick up their children.

Although some actual sessions are covered by the three hour limit, the volunteer team behind the scenes – I write as the catering coordinator of the U3A group (492 members) – are normally there for more than four hours making preparations beforehand and clearing up at the end.

They therefore must purchase a £1.50 ticket plus a disc.

Our annual lunch required the catering company to be there from 8am until 5pm – nine hours.

They are non- residents so they have no discs.

Organisers need to drop off materials needed for their sessions, taking maybe 15 to 20 minutes.

They often do this a number of times for a single event.

On a separate issue, this used to be used if a visitor was staying for a couple of days – long stay parking.

To avoid the over-crowding of the roads, I would like to put the following to you for consideration which may help to alleviate the situation:

A drop off /pick up provision – 20/30 minutes free. Five hour tickets instead of three hours. A long stay ticket – ie 24 hours.

I appreciate the need for local councils to cover costs in order to maintain services and if the above suggestions were implemented, this could be achieved with fewer problems to residents and help to maintain booking levels at your Steyning facility.

Lesley Slater

Chequers Orchard

White Horse Square

Steyning

