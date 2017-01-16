Thanks for help with injured dog

This week my dog Meg managed to impale her paw on a large metal spike while we were walking along Ilex Walk in Goring.

The purpose of this letter is to thank the many people who came to my assistance while I kept Meg as calm as possible.

Thanks to the other dog walkers who variously rang the fire brigade, found a man with a hacksaw, and rang the vet.

Thanks to the man with the hacksaw who shortened the length of the spike.

Thanks to the fire officers who attended the scene for their efficient and caring assistance.

And special thanks to Iain, the Ferring vet and his veterinary nurse, who came out to tend to Meg and for keeping her alive when she went into shock on the way to the surgery.

Meg is now coming along really well considering all the trauma she has gone through. On her behalf, thank you all so much again.

Derek King

East Mead

Ferring

