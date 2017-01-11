The true meaning of freedom

In the Year of Brexit we are going to hear much woolly talk about ‘freedom’.

I have yet to hear of anyone who believes in absolute freedom, probably because it does not exist. Free trade is a conventional term that signifies absence of tariffs and maybe quotas, and nothing more. A free press means, at most, a press that is self-regulated according to socially and legally acceptable standards. Free speech should really be called free discussion, that is within the limits of acceptable speech.

But with Trump at the helm, we are in danger of free-play with a collapsing natural and social environment, which is of more importance than an ever increasing GDP.

R W Standing

Sea Road, East Preston

