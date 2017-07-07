Time to change voting system?

The General Election result in Worthing resulted in the Tories returning two MPs with a total of 56,000 votes.

The votes for alternative parties totalled 50,000, but with no voice in Parliament.

Is it not time to change our first-past-the-post system?

Had a proportional representation operated the result nationally would have looked like this: Tories 270, Labour 260, Lib Dems 48, Green 12.

Not only no hung parliament, but perhaps a strong and stable government that the Tories were seeking.

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.