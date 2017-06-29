Weeds becoming a problem

I am writing to completely agree with Mrs Edwards’ letter re unkept roadsides.

I would add that I wish the gardeners who have immaculate gardens would just poke their noses outside their gates and do something about the very tall weeds growing on their walls.

These weeds are creeping into the cracks of the footpaths and gutters,

I expect there will be cries of ‘it’s the council’s job’ to this letter, but there is a well known saying ‘every little helps’.

Mrs a Millin

Seaview Court

Bath Road

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.