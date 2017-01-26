Are you a native of York and district?

Were you conscripted to National Service?

If so the Tang Hall Local History Group would love to hear from you. To obtain a questionnaire please contact them at the address below.

Jane Burrows

17 Oakland Avenue

Stockton Lane

Heworth

York

YO31 1BY

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.