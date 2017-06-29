Where on the south coast is this?

I live in South Africa and have a black and white family photograph that was taken in May 1937 at the seaside in southern England.

I was in the pram and my brother Bob, who is on the left of the picture and who is now aged 86 and living in Dorking, reckons we only went on day trips to Worthing, Bognor or Littlehampton.

Well, I doubt that shot, by a professional street photographer, was taken in any of those places.

It looks as though there could be the entrance to a harbour in the background so I thought it might be Weymouth but Bob says we never went that far. From your knowledge of the coastline, is there anywhere in Sussex that might fit the photograph from 80 years ago?

My bucket list includes identifying where my pram was being pushed in 1937 so any help would be much appreciated.

Ashton Emery (Dr)

Randburg

South Africa Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.