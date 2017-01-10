Youth footy team raises thousands for life-saving equipment

A youth footy team who have been raising funds for a defibrillator have collected enough to buy not just one – but two.

Ferring Youth Atoms have raised £1,780 and the Worthing Lions Club have donated an extra £950 which has helped pay for another.

Captain Jack Hutchins said he is ‘really proud’ of how the team reached their goal and was ‘blown away’ by the donation from the lions.

He said: “Knowing we have helped to protect many lives is great and lets hope we never need them but if we should then they will be there.”

The cheque was presented by the lions to the under 13s on Sunday.

Coach Richard Hack said the support from the lions has been ‘amazing’.

He said: “They feel as passionate as we do about protecting young footballers with these potential life savers. “They blew us away with their donation and this has paid for one of the defibrillators which will go to our club to protect even more young footballers.”

