YouTube twins perform sell out gig at busy seaside cafè

An East Preston café had a special appearance earlier this month from YouTube stars Max and Harvey.

The Sea Horse Cafe in Sea Road, East Preston, put on the sell out gig on Sunday, December 18 and attracted guests from across the country.

The thirteen-year-old twins have more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“The gig was amazing and they both have fantastic voices and they were very professional and put on an excellent show,” said Darren Hendy, head chef at the café.

He added: “After the first set they both spent time with their fans signing pictures, phone covers, wristbands and coats.”

Tickets for the event sold out within a week and were bought across the country. The café even had messages from fans in America which were willing to fly over, the head chef said.

Darren’s step daughter, Mae Coupar told him she was a big fan so he decided to contact the pair’s parents to ask if they would pay a visit.

“I was surprised they agreed! We caught them at the right time they said. It took more than two months of planning, we had to get the right equipment and plan how to sell the tickets in the best possible way.

Mae got to meet the famous duo before the doors opened to the public.

“She was very excited and had been waiting for two months – I’m sure there are plenty of jealous girls out there right now,” Darren said.

He added: “The evening was a massive success and owner Rachel and her events team did a grand job.

“We hope Max and Harvey return in the near future – we would welcome them back anytime and I couldn’t of done this gig without my fiancée Angela coupar’s help. She stuck by me all the way.”

The special appearance attracted thousands of views on the café’s website and parents’ had live feeds going on through the performance, which attracted more than 9,000 views worldwide, the head chef said.

The café has been a hotspot for celebrities, including Harry Potter star, Guy Henry.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.