Zookeeper fights fear to save rhinos

Crystal Mustchin always wanted to become a zookeeper and after nine years of studying, managed to fulfil her dream last year.

She grew up in Worthing but moved to Bedfordshire in 2016 to pursue her career and is now work as a keeper at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

Rhinos are very important to zookeeper Crystal, who grew up in Worthing

Crystal has a huge passion for rhinos and at the beginning of this year, started fundraising for a charitable skydive.

She explained: “I aimed to raise as much publicity and money for Save the Rhino International, a charity which works to protect and preserve all five species of rhino, as possible.

“It is so important we save these magnificent creatures from extinction. There are roughly 28,000 rhino left in the wild, and this is scary. These numbers may seem quite substantial but they are sadly not considering their rate of decline.

“For me this was not just about raising money but also a personal venture because I am petrified of flying.

“I raised as much awareness as possible over the past six months and my jump was made even more incredible by reaching my £500 target.

“I was terrified, I cried at the bottom due to the adrenaline and felt sick for two hours post jumping. However, saying this, I cannot explain how incredible the experience was and am now telling everybody to jump for charity.

“Currently I have raised £655, which is £155 over my target. I aim to keep my Virgin JustGiving page open until October in the hope of raising more money.”

Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CrystalMustchin for more information and to make a donation.