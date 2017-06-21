Crane steps up for England cricket debut

Sussex-born and raised Mason Crane made his England debut as their t20 series with South Africa got under way at the Ageas Bowl.

Crane, 20, was joined by Sussex's Chris Jordan in Eoin Morgan's side as they went head to head with AB de Villiers' South African tourists.

The former Lancing College and Worthing Cricket Club leg spinner was handed his international cap before the start at what is now his home county ground.

It continues what has been a remarkable year for Crane, who became the first overseas man to appear for New South Wales, when he played in a Sheffield Shield game against South Australia in March.

He didn't have long to wait to get in the action as South Africa chose to bat first and he watched on as David Willey removed JT Smuts by bowling him first ball.

Reeza Hendricks soon followed Smuts back to the pavilion when he was caught by Willey pulling Mark Wood's first delivery.