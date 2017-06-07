Angmering School to represent Sussex at Lord's

Pupils at The Angmering School will represent Sussex at Lord’s tomorrow.

A team from the school are heading to the home of cricket to battle it out against nine other schools as they look to be crowned Lord’s Taverners table cricket champions.

Lord’s Taverners, the United Kingdom’s leading youth cricket and disability sports charity, have organised the whole event.

Played on a table tennis table with side panels and sliding fielders, a ball launcher, weighted plastic ball and wooden bat, table cricket enables young people with severe physical and learning disabilities to enjoy the sport and represent their school on a competitive basis.

Now, thanks to the support of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, along with Ford – who support the competition – Angmering will be able to follow in the footsteps of England skipper Joe Root and play at Lord’s.

Angmering School head of physical disability and para sport, Natalie Webb said: “It’s fantastic to see how the pupils have developed both as individuals and a group since they started playing table cricket – giving them the opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills, tactics, be part of a team and also have fun.

“It’s going to be a great day but also a tough competition and we are really looking forward to it.”

The Lord’s Taverners table cricket competition is now in its 19th year, working with 30 county cricket boards across the UK.

More than 300 schools have taken part in ten regional heats to eventually qualify for a Lord’s final.

The game not only gives opportunities for competitive play and social integrations, it also improves life-skills including self-confidence, independence and social skills.

An enhanced role for the captain also allows for the development of leadership skills.

The Lord’s Taverners aim to enhance the lives of disadvantaged and disabled young people through sport and recreation. Its programmes create a wide range of opportunities to engage in sport.

