Bowman on the Road: Top entertainment in North Wales as Glamorgan have first day advantage

The trip to Colwyn Bay to watch Sussex CC play Glamorgan CC in the Specsavers County Champs has long been looked forward to.

That's quite a trek from Mid Sussex and naturally there was some concern that the Peugeot 206 might suffer the odd problem.

Luke Wells shot of the day well timed punch for 4

However the old girl did us proud this morning and after arriving at lunch both Glamorgan and Sussex have also played their part in the very entertaining day.

Jofra Archer had the hosts in all sorts of trouble taking three early wickets. At lunch Sussex were well and truly in the driving seat at 26 for 3 and 96 for 4 it seemed that Glamorgan were going to roll over.

After the interval Sussex seemed to loose their focus in the field which gave Meschede time and space to set about building what could be a match winning knock of 87 runs. At this level margins are very tight and 24 extra's, 4 over throws and several miss field (that went for 4) add up to quite an advantage.

Ollie Robinson was very impressive on return to first team duty collecting 4 for 46 off 18 in a total of 294 all out.

Angus Robson in good nick 44 not out

In reply Luke Wells was looking mercurial on the way to a very stylish 21 runs. It was a huge surprise to him and perhaps the large crowd watching on when Carey produced a wonder ball to dislodge his off stump. Stiaan van Zyl also got unlucky when keeper Cullen took a worldy after it nicked off a glove.

Nightwatchman Briggs shouldered arms to a straight one and was trapped LBW. At the close of play Sussex are on 79 for 3 with it all to play for tomorrow morning. Angus Robson 44 and Chris Nash 4 will need to dig in.

My mate John and I are staying at Milverton House on the front at Llandudno and we are just out for a meal with some fellow Sussex fans. The trip is going great!