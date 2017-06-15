Briggs reaches maiden first-class century as Sussex pile on the runs

Danny Briggs smashed a maiden first-class century as Sussex Cricket piled on the runs on the second morning of their four-day clash with South Africa 'A' at Arundel Castle.

The 26-year-old, who resumed on 35 this morning, smashed Willem Mulder through the covers in the final over of the session to reach 103 not out.

After starting the second day on 325-7, Sussex have made good progress in the opening session.

Abidine Sakande has been the only wicket to fall, after being bowled by Dane Piedt for 17.

Following Sakande's dismissal, Jake Hutson (25*) has shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 70 with Briggs to leave Sussex well placed on 439-8 at lunch on the second day.

