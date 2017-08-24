Broadwater all set for crucial West Chilt clash

Broadwater Cricket Club are set to do battle with West Chiltington & Thakeham for what could be a title decider on Saturday.

Nigel Waller’s side eased to an emphatic six-wicket win at Goring’s 2nd XI to leave them just a point and place off West Chilt in top spot.

Broadwater, who were knocked off the top two game weekends ago, have remained second – winning both their matches since being beaten by the weather in a scheduled fixture against Chichester Priory Park’s 2nd XI.

Now, with just two matches to go this season, Broadwater welcome leaders West Chilt for what looks to be a virtual title decider.

Only one team in Division 5 West is promoted and Waller’s side will be hoping they finish on top and gain back-to-back promotions, in their first-ever season in Sussex League cricket.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s home clash with leaders West Chilt, skipper Waller said: “All we can do is try our best in this match and see where it puts us.

“Both teams still have another game to go the following week, so neither of us will be able to get complacent for the last match of the season.

“West Chilt are a very strong side, so we’ll need to be at our very best if we want to put ourselves in a position we want to be in.”

Goring, who were only able to field ten players for the contest, were stuck into bat by Waller.

Openers Stephen Wynn-Davies (six) and Ben Timms (five) went quickly, while number three Richard Iago was dismissed for a duck to leave the home side struggling at 24-3.

Andrew Baumann (18), one of only two batsmen to reach double figures, tried to steady things but wickets continued to fall around him.

Gregory Iago (31 not out) played a crucial role in getting Goring over 100 as they were bundled out for just 102 in 29.3 overs.

James Salisbury (4-32) led the way with the ball, while James Iago and Fitzroy Hodges both claimed two wickets.

Broadwater openers Paul O’Sullivan (seven) and Graham Waller (17) fell cheaply to leave the visitors 32-2 in pursuit of 103.

Overseas batsman Sage Cook (27) and an unbeaten 21 from Gareth Challen got Broadwater to 103-4 from 16.5 overs and home comfortably.

Waller added: “It was a really comfortable win, if I’m honest.

“We bowled really well and did a good job to restrict them to just over 100.

“The chase was quite convincing, knocking the runs off in pretty quick time, without too many concerns.”

