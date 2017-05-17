Broadwater continue perfect league start

Paul O’Sullivan produced another dazzling batting display as Broadwater Cricket Club made it two wins from as many matches in Sussex League Division 5 West on Saturday.

O’Sullivan followed up his 151 with the bat last week by smashing an unbeaten 93 from just 75 balls to help Broadwater cruise to a nine-wicket home win over Findon’s 2nd XI.

Broadwater skipper Nigel Waller stuck Findon in and three wickets for James Salisbury helped bowl Findon’s 2nd XI out for 154 after 43 overs, with 12 balls of their allotted overs left.

O’Sullivan continued his fine form and ended not out on 93 as Broadwater reached their target in 25.5 overs.

Broadwater captain Waller was pleased his side recorded another league victory and said: “It was another decent performance. It was important for us to get off to a winning start and we have done that.

“All the bowlers did their jobs and it’s always good to see every bowler pick up at least one wicket.

“They didn’t really find their bowling straps and we chased the runs down comfortably.”

Salisbury got rid of both Findon openers Jon Flower (four) and Andy Boxall (nine) to leave them 16-2.

Matthew Glover struck 20, then Nick Hawke made a run-a-ball 23 as Findon tried to get back on track.

Wickets fell at regular intervals, though, with skipper Simon Legge’s top score of 31 only enough to see Findon up to 153.

O’Sullivan was in no mood to wait around and began dispatching Findon’s 2nd XI bowlers in the chase.

With Graham Waller, he put on 80 for the first-wicket before Waller fell for 19.

O’Sullivan stuck around and tore into the bowling. The opener would end unbeaten on 93, with Sage Cook not out on 19, as Broadwater reached 158-1 with more than 20 overs to spare.

Jabe Rogers was the only Findon bowler to pick up a wicket in what proved a difficult day in the field.

Broadwater host Crawley on Saturday as they look to make it a hat-trick of wins in their first-ever season at Sussex League level.

