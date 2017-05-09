Broadwater off to winning start in the Sussex League

Paul O’Sullivan smashed a new Broadwater Cricket Club record score by an individual player as they romped to a 239-run win in their first-ever Sussex League fixture on Saturday.

O’Sullivan’s 151 surpassed the previous best set by Graham Waller (139) to ensure Broadwater cruised past Billingshurst’s 2nd XI in the Sussex League Division 5 West clash.

A mammoth century from O’Sullivan, plus Graham Waller’s 56 and 30 not out from Les Ward helped Broadwater reach 301-9 in the 45-overs per-side win/lose contest.

Billingshurst never looked like getting close to Broadwater’s massive total and were dismissed in double-quick time, seeing their final wicket fall with 23 overs complete and the score on just 66.

Broadwater skipper Nigel Waller hailed his side’s display in what was their first-ever game at this standard.

He said: “We weren’t really sure what to expect this season, so it was pleasing to get off to a fast start and a comfortable win.

“Graham (Waller) and Paul (O’Sullivan) batted really well and positively, it’s always easier to pace an innings when you get off to a good start.

“Paul in particular batted beautifully and got the club’s record league score beating Graham’s from a few seasons back.

“Both James Salisbury and James Iago then bowled really well and continued to get movement throughout the 18 overs they bowled together.

“Obviously, in the win/lose format it’s not about leaving yourself enough overs to bowl a team out, when we bat first it is about getting as big a score as we possibly can.

“It was just nice to get off to a winning start in the club’s first-ever Sussex League match.”

O’Sullivan and Graham Waller shared a considerable opening stand as Broadwater made a flying start.

Waller would be the first to depart, though, O’Sullivan stuck around and put Billingshurst’s bowlers to the sword.

He eventually fell for 151 with Iago (27) and an unbeaten 30 from Ward helping Broadwater post 301 for nine from their 45 overs.

Phillip Marshall lead the way for Billingshurst taking three wickets, while both Nik Thorneley and Jon Alexander both took two.

Hurst needed a good start to have any hope of chasing down the 302 set by Broadwater.

They got off to a woeful beginning, though, and failed to recover.

Iago and Salisbury dismissed openers David Rose (nought) and Marshall (one) to leave Billingshurst in trouble.

There was no way back for Hurst as Max Hollander (11) and Jon Alexander top-scoring for the team with just 16.

Those contributions were never going to be enough for Billingshurst to mount any sort of charge in their chase, before the final wicket with the score on 66 after 23 overs.

Salisbury finished with figures of 4-27, then Iago weighed in with three wickets to seal Broadwater’s win in their first-ever Sussex League fixture. Broadwater host Findon’s 2nd XI on Saturday.

