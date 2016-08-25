Broadwater’s title success is a team effort – Waller

Broadwater Cricket Club captain Nigel Waller says it was a team effort which saw his side crowned champions of the West Sussex Invitation League on Saturday.

Broadwater needed just nine points going into their final game at home to Felbridge to win the league.

However, second-placed Ram’s home game with Wisborough Green was cancelled and third-placed Eastergate lost to Arundel, which meant Broadwater would be crowned champions regardless of what happened in their game.

They still made sure they got the points needed as they picked up all ten batting points for posting 210-6 from their 49 overs. Felbridge finished their reply on 200-9 and Broadwater took 14 points from the match.

Broadwater last won the league in 2009 but this season was just their second back in the top flight after earning promotion from Division 2 as runners-up in 2014.

Waller admitted winning the title was not at the forefront of his mind at the start of the season but he has been delighted with how the year has gone.

Broadwater have won the title with eight victories from their 14 league matches, losing just once, and their aim is to now go up into the Sussex League.

Waller said: “I’m surprised but delighted obviously. Last year we finished one spot above the relegation zone so we were aiming to do better than that.

“I didn’t think we’d win the league as I thought they’d be better teams in it but we’ve played well and it’s been a thoroughly-enjoyable season.

“We improved our squad by bringing in Gareth Challen and James Iago, who can both bat and bowl, but we’re still a small club and maybe unfashionable, so we have done really well.

“This is a tough league to win games in, so to win eight out of our 14 matches is a big achievement. It’s been a real team effort and everyone has contributed at some point.

“No-one has scored 800 runs or taken 40 wickets but everyone has stepped up with a big performance at some point and that has been the key to our success.”

Waller has now won the league six times as captain – after leading Findon to five successive titles from 2000 to 2004 – and says the team spirit at Broadwater was also a key factor behind their success.

He said: “One thing that Broadwater is renowned for is the social side of the club. When a club has a good social aspect, that can transform on to the pitch and we have a really good team spirit.”

Looking to the future, Broadwater aim to go up into the Sussex League, while Waller also says it is key to keep progressing the colts’ set-up at the club.

He said: “The club was in a bit of an iffy state maybe 15 years ago with only one team. But now there’s two teams and three colts sides, with the under-14s looking very strong. That’s key for the future as they’re the lifeblood of the club.”

