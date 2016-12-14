Charlotte Burton steps down as Head Coach of the Sussex Women’s senior and under-21 teams

Charlotte Burton has announced that she has decided to step down in her role as Head Coach of the Sussex Women’s senior and under-21 teams, due to personal reasons.

Burton, a former Sussex women’s player who became coach after retiring from the game in 2010, will continue in her role as Sussex Cricket Foundation Women and Girls Development Officer, in order to develop the next generation of female cricketers.

Sussex, under Burton’s guidance, won the County Championship in 2013 and have more recently been successful in the shorter format of the game, winning the T20 tournament in 2015.

Burton said, “After a lot of thought and with deep sadness, I have made the decision to step down as coach of the Sussex Women’s senior team with immediate effect.

“This is due to a number of personal reasons and in the best of interests of the team, I feel that someone else will be best placed to take them forward.

“I would like to again thank the players, both past and present, as they have been fantastic to work with, and I would like to thank Sussex for giving me the opportunity to work with the side.

“It was a tough decision but the right one for the team, and I hope they continue to bring home more silverware to Sussex next season.”

Former Sussex bowler Jimmy Anyon will be taking over as Head Coach in the interim until a new appointment is made. Anyon, who retired from cricket through injury before the beginning of the 2016 season, has been working with the team, and the Academy, over the past few months and will be overseeing the team’s winter coaching programmes.