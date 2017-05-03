Chipps edged out by Eastergate in season opener

Chippingdale Cricket Club fell to defeat in their first-ever West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 fixture on Saturday.

A five-wicket haul for Gary Mockford proved in vain as Chipps suffered a 23-run loss at Eastergate.

Jack Stannard's knock of 94 was the difference, with his innings helping the home side reach 172 for eight from 40 overs.

Chipps skipper Josh Bourne top-scored with 32 in response but they were skittled out for 149 in 36.2 overs.

Chippingdale's first Division 1 fixture was played under the new 40-overs per-side win/lose format.

Eastergate skipper captain Jamie Murphy chose to bat first and Stannard took the game away from Chipps.

Stannard made 94 off 115 balls, an innings which included 14 fours and a solitary six.

Fellow opener Douglas Bentley was the next highest-scorer on just 18 as Eastergate made 172-8 from their allotted overs.

Mockford starred for Chipps finishing with figures of 5-28 from his seven overs.

Chippingdale made a solid start in response with openers Bourne (32) and Aaron Tugnutt (18) sharing an opening stand of 37.

Other than those two, Dan Robinson was the only other batter to make a meaningful contribution but his 28 was not enough to prevent Chipps from falling 23 runs short after being bowled out for 149.

Chipps have their first home game of the season on Saturday as they welcome Horsham Trinity to Rotary West.

