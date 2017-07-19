Clean sweep once again for Worthing teams

Worthing Cricket Club travelled to third-placed Three Bridges on Saturday recording an important 57-run victory - allowing them to pull further away from the Sussex League Division 2 relegation places.

A typically quick wicket greeted the teams, one that encourages fast bowlers but allows batsmen to score freely once they get themselves in.

Worthing were asked to bat but for the second week in succession Josh Wood (96) made them regret that decision.

His runs came off just 69 balls, before he fell four short of hitting a second century in as many matches.

Beyond Wood’s efforts, Worthing’s frailties with the bat were on show once again as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Nick Gunning made a watchful unbeaten 38 from 87 balls, with Benn Challen (13) and Stuart Carter (18) the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Worthing only just gained maximum batting points before being bowled out for exactly 200 in the 50th over of their allotted 53.

Three Bridges’ reply bore remarkable similarities to Worthing’s but lacked a Wood-esque innings - with skipper Oliver Bladford (32) top-scoring for the home side.

Giorgio Rigali bagged 3-38, including the final wicket to win the game in over number 49. Jamie Piper claimed two for 14 over two impressive, quick spells, while skipper Martyn Swift took 2-22, then spin twins of Challen (1-44) and Harry Dunn (2-10) rounded off the wicket takers as Bridges fell well short of their target, succumbing for just 143.

Worthing skipper Swift was delighted with the win and said: “That was an important win as the likes of Bognor, with their new overseas player, are making a bit of a charge below us, but we’re dealing with that by winning games which is all I can ask of the lads.”

Worthing’s 2nd XI made heavy weather of their four-wicket win over Findon’s 2nd XI in the Sussex League Division 5 West on Saturday.

Findon were stuck in and bundled out for just 142. Harvey Keffert (52) with the only other score of note coming from Simon Cairns (47).

Seamer Robson Piper claimed 3-38, Jaynil Patel took 2-33 and leg-spinner ended with impressive figures of three for seven.

The reply was swift as openers Tom Lund (60) and Andy Reid (70 not out) got the home side to within 23 runs off victory. Findon 2nd XI leg-spinner Oliver Wadeson (5-13) sparked a collapse. Worthing moved up to fourth after the win and host second-placed West Chiltington and Thakeham on Saturday.

Worthing’s 3rd XI made it three wins from three for their teams for a second week in succession.

Worthing made light work of West Sussex Invitation League Division 6 basement boys Lancing Manor.

After choosing to bowl, Worthing skittled Manor out for 113 in 39.3 overs. Alex Anderson (45 not out) then guided Worthing to victory in just 13.5 overs.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.