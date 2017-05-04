Excitement builds at Broadwater

Excitement is building ahead of Broadwater Cricket Club’s first-ever Sussex Cricket League fixture on Saturday.

Nigel Waller lead Broadwater to the West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 title last term, ensuring their spot in the newly-structured Sussex League Division 5 West this season.

Ahead of the opening game at Billingshurst’s 2nd XI, Waller feels it’s a great time to be involved with the club.

He said: “We did really well last season and a place in the Sussex League is our reward. We’ll be facing players, teams and going to grounds we never have done before but I feel that could work in our favour.

“It’s a new challenge and step, facing teams who know little about us.”

A change in structure over the winter has seen Broadwater joined by seven second XI’s this season. As well as structure change, new league rules will see nine matches played as 45-over win/lose matches, while the remaining games will be in the old 100-overs per side form.

Waller will only be able to judge the changes over time.

He added: “It’s quite exciting and I think having win/lose cricket will be a good thing. It’s about what is wanted at this level and I think this is what the vast majority voted for earlier in the year.

“There’s a lot of changes for us to adapt to this season but I’m sure we’ll be able to cope and quickly get into our stride at this level.”

Last year’s overseas wicket-keeper batsmen Corey Cogan will not be returning but fellow countryman Sage Cook is set to feature for Broadwater this term.

