Findon set for a big weekend in league and Village Cup

Findon Cricket Club captain Bradley Bridson feels this weekend is crucial to keep his side’s season alive.

Findon are fifth in Sussex League Division 4, 48 points off the promotion places, and travel to fourth-placed East Grinstead 2nds on Saturday.

They head to Ifield in the National Village Cup West Sussex regional final on Sunday and Bridson said: “These two games are massive. If we lose both it’s almost our season over less than six weeks into the campaign.”

Ifield are two divisions higher than Findon in the Sussex League but Findon have a decent record against the Crawley-based side.

Bridson said: “I think I’ve only lost once to Ifield in all my times of playing against them.

“They rely quite heavily on an overseas each season but obviously in this form they are not allowed to play an overseas player.”

