Former Worthing and Billingshurst seamer takes first Leicestershire wicket

Former Worthing and Billingshurst cricketer Will Fazakerley took his first wicket for Leicestershire this afternoon.

The Guernsey all-rounder, making his Leicestershire debut, trapped England international Chris Jordan lbw for 34.

Fakerley signed a professional deal with Leicestershire last summer and was today handed his first senior appearance in his side's County Championship Division 2 clash with Sussex at Arundel.

Fazakerley was once on the books of Sussex, before sealing a switch to Leicestershire last year.

