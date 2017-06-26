Forward Folkes seals Worthing switch

Worthing Football Club swooped to make their third signing in the space of two days yesterday.

Gary Elphick bolstered his attack by bringing 26-year-old frontman Omar Folkes to Woodside Road from Bostik Premier Division rivals Merstham.

Defensive duo Alfie Young and Antone Douglas completed moves to Worthing on Saturday, before Folkes followed suit less than 24 hours later.

The forward becomes the third player from Merstham to sign for Elphick's side in the previous seven days with Folkes now joining former team-mates Kershaney Williams and Douglas to the club.

Worthing manager Elphick pledged he needed more firepower upfront earlier in the summer, with Folkes now joining attacking talents James Fraser and Tony Nwachukwu to Worthing in this window.

Folkes, a former Chelsea and Southend United, is someone Elphick has admired for a long while.

He told worthingfc.com: "Towards the end of last season we really struggled in front of goal and lacked a cutting edge. With the signings of Tony (Nwachukwu), James (Fraser) and now Omar, plus just as important Ben Pope's return to fitness, I feel this gives us certain qualities we were missing.

"I've always admired Omar from a far so I'm pleased he's on our side rather than the opponents."

Folkes' addition takes Worthing's summer signing spree to six, with Elphick hinting at one more potential addition to come.

He added: "That could be it now, possibly one more, but that's my squad complete for the season. I'm very happy with the business that we have completed."