George Garton included in England Lions squad

George Garton has been selected to represent the England Lions this winter as part of the ECB’s international pathway. The Lions squad will head to Australia on 14th November for a training camp initially based in Brisbane and then Perth.

Garton has represented Sussex across all formats in 2017 taking 21 wickets. He was also part of the England Lions squad who took on South Africa during the summer.

Garton has played for Horsham and Three Bridges in the Sussex Premier Cricket League and attended Hurstpierpoint College.

Chris Silverwood, the head coach of the county champions Essex, will join the Lions for a second consecutive winter, as fast bowling coach - with Adam Hollioake, the former Surrey and England captain, also appointed as fielding coach.

The squad includes four capped test players, Ben Duckett, Tom Westley, Keaton Jennings and Mark Wood.

James Whitaker, the National Selector, said: “This camp provides an opportunity for emerging young talent and some players with international experience to work hard on their game in Australia, in excellent facilities, under the guidance of Andy Flower and our other lead coaches. The players selected have a range of experience and we believe they are an exciting group.

“This is a great chance for them to impress, before we select another Lions squad for the games against West Indies A in the second half of the winter. We would expect a number of other players to be in contention for that squad – for example Haseeb Hameed was not considered for the Australia camp to avoid him having to rush back from the injury he suffered recently playing for Lancashire.”

The Lions will spend a week at the Performance Centre in Loughborough before flying to Brisbane on November 14, for a two-week camp with a red-ball focus culminating in a three-day match against a Queensland XI at the Allan Border Oval from November 27-29 – although this will not be an official England Lions fixture.

They then head west to Perth for two weeks, focusing on white-ball skills, during which they will play three T20 matches against the Perth Scorchers who will be preparing for the Big Bash.

The Lions squad for a seven-week trip to the West Indies in 2018, including three four-day matches and three 50-over fixtures, will be selected in December, along with the squads for the North-South Series which follows in Barbados in March.

Squad: Dom Bess (Somerset), Joe Clarke (Worcestershire), Paul Coughlin (Durham/Nottinghamshire), Alex Davies (Lancashire), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), George Garton (Sussex), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Keaton Jennings (Durham/Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Porter (Essex), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Tom Westley (Essex), Mark Wood (Durham).