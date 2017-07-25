Goring move to within four wins of league title

Goring Cricket Club now know four wins from their final six Sussex League Division 4 matches will be enough to see them crowned champions.

Wet weather threatened to jeopardise their clash at Hastings & St Leonards Priory’s 2nd XI on Saturday but they managed to dodge the showers to run out three-wicket winners.

It was virtually a perfect weekend for Goring, all other Division 4 matches were either cancelled or abandoned, meaning the league leaders extended the gap between them and second-placed Slinfold to 70 points with six games left this season.

Sussex League leading wicket-taker Kellon Carmichael was the star for Goring once again claiming figures of 5-52 as Hastings were skittled out for 110 from 42.4 overs.

Goring needed to knock the runs off as quickly as possible - which they managed to do - beating the weather with Sam Thorns ending unbeaten on 36 to guide the visitors to 111-7 in 22.1 overs.

Alex Maynard, Goring skipper, was delighted as his side took a step closer to the league title.

He said: “I was very happy with how things turned out on Saturday.

“Looking at the news of other games being abandoned, it made us even more determined to get our game on.

“Knowing we could extend our lead if we managed to avoid the showers and get the win, so it was extremely pleasing we were able to do that.

“Kellon proved yet again what a great player he’s been, we love having him in the side, especially when he produces what he did on Saturday.

“We lost a few more wickets then I would have liked in the chase but we were trying to get the runs before the rain came.

“Both Sam (Thorns) and Ben (Cartwright), batted patiently so others could do their thing around them.”

Maynard won a crucial toss and stuck Hastings & St Leonards Priory into bat.

Carmichael got rid of four of Hastings’ top-five batsmen as they were in all sorts of trouble at 25-6.

Innings top-scorer Jack Hyde (33), Adam Page (18) and 31 from number ten William Lucas ensured Hastings reached 110 from 42.4 overs.

Carmichael lead the way in terms of wickets taking five, while Oliver Watkins (4-47) also impressed.

Goring opener Ben Cartwright hit a run-a-ball 26 to get his side off to a steady start.

With the risk of rain, Goring went after quick runs to get home.

As they pushed for quick runs, wickets were falling at regular intervals.

Gareth Cook (nought), Robert Haggart (two), Matthew Dumigan (two) and Stephen Wynn-Davies (four) all failed to reach double figures but an unbeaten 36 from Thorns guided Goring to 111-7 and victory in 22.1 overs.

League leaders Goring entertain rivals Findon in the league on Saturday.

