Goring on the brink of promotion

Have your say

Goring Cricket Club moved to within four points of Sussex League Division 4 promotion on Saturday.

League leaders Goring romped to an 162-run victory over nearest challengers Slinfold to edge ever closer to promotion.

Stirlands moved above Steyning into third after their win at Three Bridges' 2nd XI over the weekend but Goring know just four more points from a home clash with Steyning on Saturday will see them gain promotion.

Alex Maynard’s side's win over Slinfold also means they could complete a double whammy this weekend.

Goring’s success over their nearest challengers has left them needing just 24 points to be crowned champions.

Skipper Maynard spoke of his delight after they took a massive step towards promotion.

He said: “This was certainly a huge step towards what we have been targeting all season.

“We’ve taken a big stride towards a target we’d set at the season start of promotion and, if we dare, towards winning the league.

“This was a game we’d targeted as must-win and I was pleased we managed to do just that.

“Slinfold are our closest rivals in this division, so we came away very pleased with the job we’d done.

“It wasn’t just the win but the manner in which we beat them was very pleasing aswell.

“I felt it was a good performance, where I think everyone contributed.

“It was nice to see some others get some runs after Kellon (Carmichael) had got us off to a good start.

“Both Gareth (Cook) and Robert (Haggart) batted nicely for the runs they got.

“With the ball, we went into it looking to cement our position at the top, which is exactly what we did.

“We took our chances really well with the ball and got a deserved victory in the end.”

Goring were stuck in but contributions down the order helped them post a decent total.

A half-century from Kellon Carmichael (52), plus considerable scores from Robert Haggart (48) and Gareth Cook (48 not out) ensured Goring reached 228-6 from 48 overs.

Matt Keen (3-13), Carmichael (2-15) and Ross Baumann (2-32) made light work of Slinfold’s batter as they were bundled out for just 66 in 24.2 overs to ensure Goring clinched a resounding 162-run victory in a crucial clash.

Goring have the chance to secure both promotion and the league title at home against rivals Steyning on Saturday.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.