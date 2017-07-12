Hat-trick of victories for Worthing teams

Worthing Cricket Club chalked up an emphatic and much-needed 122-run Sussex League Division 2 win over much-fancied Mayfield at the Manor Ground on Saturday.

The success was enough to see them leapfrog above St James’s Montefiore in seventh place but with teams below them beginning to find form, positive results must continue.

Mayfield won the toss and asked Worthing to bat. However, an opening stand of 172 made that decision appear frivolous as Josh Wood struck 108 from 88 balls - including ten fours and three sixes, while partner Barry Cool smashed 67 off 93 deliveries.

Nick Ballamy added a quickfire 62 as Worthing piled on 280-7 in just 48.4 overs, opting to declare early to give themselves enough overs to bowl out their visitors.

The reply never got going, though, with spin taking centre stage. Harry Dunn’s left arm spin claimed five for 50 from 13 overs and he was aided by off-spinner Benn Challen (2-19).

Seamer Jamie Piper bagged 2-34 from his six overs as pace off seemed to be the order of the day.

Mayfield never looked like threatening the hosts’ total with wicketkeeper Harry Lloyd topscoring with 38, before becoming one of Challen’s victims.

In the end, they were skittled out for just 158 from 40 overs as Worthing bagged a 30-point win.

Skipper Martyn Swift was elated with the result and said: “This is the sort of performance I have been expecting every week to be honest. We have a good side who haven’t performed at their optimum level for enough of this season.

“Josh [Wood] is a very destructive batsman when he gets in and hopefully he should kick on from here.

“Bowling-wise our spinners are our trump card and proved that on Saturday.

Worthing make the trip to third-placed Three Bridges on Saturday.

Worthing’s 2nd XI scored a 50-run Sussex League Division 5 West win at rivals Goring 2nd XI on Saturday.

Worthing won the toss and elected to bat, finishing on 238 all out with Tom Lund top-scoring whilst with watchful 45.

The pick of the bowlers was Ben Timms as he finished on 4-51 from his left-arm spinners, supported by Saleem Afridi (3-55) and Dan Geere 2 for 73.

The Goring reply started poorly but was rescued by Barnaby Lyons’ 90 and Matthew Dumigan’s 43 but they eventually got bowled out for 188.

Seamers Jaynil Patel (4-33) and Robson Piper (3 -26) broke the back of Goring’s innings, with Andy Lutwyche adding figures of three for 46 to his 40 not out with the bat.

Goring remain rooted to the bottom, while Worthing moved up to fifth.

Worthing’s 3rd XI made it a hat-trick of wins with a five-wicket West Sussex Invitation League Division 6 victory at Portslade’s 3rd XI.

After bowling the home side out for just 137, Worthing reached 140-5 in 28.1 overs.

