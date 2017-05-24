In-form O'Sullivan steals the show once again

Paul O’Sullivan smashed a second century in three Sussex League Division 5 West matches to help Broadwater Cricket Club continue their 100 per cent start to the season on Saturday.

O’Sullivan fell for exactly 100 as Broadwater cruised to a 166-run home victory over Crawley.

The in-form opener currently leads the way in terms of runs scored across the whole of the Sussex League so far this season.

O’Sullivan has scored 344 runs from just three league matches to date at an average of 172.

Broadwater skipper Nigel Waller has been delighted with O’Sullivan’s start to the campaign and said: “Sully is going through a bit of a golden patch at the minute and is enjoying his elevation in the batting-order.

“He and Graham (Waller) got us off to another quick, solid start.

“In the win/lose format the start is crucial and it takes a lot of pressure off the guys coming in later.

“Crawley did well to reach the score they did having been 31-7 at one stage.

“It was only down to their number eight and nine batsmen batting sensibly and showing the top-order how it should have been done.

“We’re pleased with the start we’ve made to this season, we just need to continue playing solid cricket.”

Broadwater were asked to bat and openers O’Sullivan and Graham Waller gave them the perfect platform.

Waller (61) was the first wicket to fall with the score on 150.

O’Sullivan continued his innings, reaching three figures, before falling to Naddem Najabat.

Gareth Challen then struck 35 from 32 balls down the order as Broadwater posted 266-7 from their 45 overs.

Broadwater’s bowlers blitzed through Crawley’s top-order restricting them to 31-7.

Saugata Roy (26 not out) and Atif Ali (25) delayed the inevitable with an eighth-wicket stand of 55.

Crawley came up well short, though, eventually being bundled out for 100 in 27 overs. James Iago and James Salisbury took three wickets each.

