Mayfield put to the sword as Goring go top again

Goring Cricket Club went back top of the Sussex League Division 4 following a crushing nine-wicket win at Mayfield’s 2nd XI on Saturday.

Overseas Kellon Carmichael lead a Goring charge with the ball after they were put in the field.

Carmichael, who finished up with figures of 6-25, caused Mayfield’s batters all sorts of problems as they were skittled out for just 50 in 22.3 overs.

Goring wasted no time in knocking the runs off, with skipper Alex Maynard (32 not out) and Sam Thorns (15*) guiding their side to a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Maynard’s side were then boosted by the news previous league leaders had slipped up at East Grinstead’s 2nd XI, meaning they went back to the summit after eight matches.

Goring captain Maynard felt his team moved back to their rightful position following Saturday’s results and said: “It’s very nice to be back on top spot and no less than we deserve I feel.

“Yet again it was another good win for us, putting Mayfield to the sword after they chose to bat on a wet day.

“We continued our good form with the ball, restricting run-scoring superbly, Ross (Baumann) bowled five maidens in succession first up allowing us to apply the pressure.

“We caught well again and backed our bowlers up in the field. it’s nice as captain when you know your team are prepared to implement game plans.

“Bowling any team out for 50 on a very nice track, I think it’s inevitable you allow yourselves to think the game is all but over, which was certainly the case on Saturday.

“It was a fully comprehensive victory executed superbly by us in bowling, fielding and batting on the day.”

Mayfield decided to bat first but this quickly turned into a nightmare for skipper James Chaplin.

Baumann kept things tight early doors, with each of his first five overs all maidens.

Other opening bowler Carmichael ripped through Mayfield’s top-order taking dismissing three of their opening five batters.

Connor Saker (16) was the only batsmen to reach double figures as Mayfield struggled to 50 all out from 22.3 overs.

Once again Carmichael starred with the ball, finishing up with six wickets, while Baumann managed to collect two and Aaron Wyatt one.

Goring’s reply got off to the worst possible start with opener Ben Cartwright trapped leg before by Philip McCormack to end any hopes of a ten-wicket win.

Skipper Maynard teed off at the other end as Goring looked to wrap up victory in double-quick time.

Maynard would finish unbeaten on 32, with Sam Thorns 15 not out, as Goring reached 57-1 off only ten overs.

McCormack was the only Mayfield bowler to take a wicket on a difficult day for them.

Goring will be hoping to consolidate their spot at the top when they welcome fourth-placed Stirlands in the league on Saturday.

