Mothers & daughters softball cricket comes to Brighton

Sussex Cricket Foundation have organised a Mother & Daughters Softball Cricket Day in Brighton on Sunday 10th September.

The event is designed as an enjoyable way for mothers and daughters to get active together, meet other like-minded women and discover the on and off-field pleasures of cricket.

The day is the culmination of a summer of women’s softball cricket festivals across the county which were part of a national ECB campaign aimed at increasing participation.

Absolutely no experience is required and women of all skill and fitness levels are welcome.

A free Softball Cricket t-shirt, food and drink will be provided to all participants.

The event has been made possible thanks to the generosity of the Aldridge Foundation, as Women & Girls Development Officer, Charlotte Burton explains: “Thanks to the sponsorship of the Aldridge Foundation we are able to put on a fun filled day for mothers and daughters to play cricket in a non competitive, enjoyable environment.

“Without this support, we wouldn't be able to put on events like this, which give more young girls and women an opportunity to give cricket a try.

“The day will be full of fun and games and gives the chance for mothers and daughters to get active together.”

The Mother & Daughters Softball Cricket Day takes place between 10am and 1pm on Sunday 10th September at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy.

Those wishing to take part should register online HERE or by emailing kirsty.starmer@sussexcricket.co.uk by 5pm on Friday 8th September.