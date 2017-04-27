New skipper Smith targets Worthing promotion

Newly-appointed Worthing Cricket Club captain Martyn Swift wants his side to erase memories of last season.

Worthing won just one game as they were relegated from the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.

After gaining promotion the year before, much of their momentum will have been lost but Swift is hopeful they hit the ground running in 2017.

Former skipper John Glover made the move to Portslade, leaving Swift in charge.

In his first season, Worthing captain Swift is aiming to lead an immediate return to Sussex Cricket League’s top-tier.

He said: “It’s quite an exciting team to be taking over. I’m expecting us to challenge for promotion this year.

“It’s going to be quite a competitive league but we are looking to jump straight back up.”

Worthing’s first competitive game of the season sees them host two-divisions-below Stirlands in a Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup encounter on Saturday. Life begins back in Division 2 a week later for Worthing as they entertain Three Bridges.

