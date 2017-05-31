Perfect four for Goring after seeing off Findon

Goring Cricket Club’s blistering start to life as a Sussex League Division 4 outfit continued on Saturday.

In what looked to be their toughest test of the season to date, Goring cruised to a five-wicket win at rivals Findon to make it four wins from as many league matches so far this season.

Opening bowlers Kellon Carmichael and Ross Baumann tore Findon’s batting line-up apart, restricting them to 27-7 at one stage, before they were eventually all out for 111.

Goring did lose five wickets in response but a quickfire 42 from Alex Maynard and Carmichael’s 35 off 20 balls ensured the travelling side reached reached 112-5 from 18.3 overs.

Skipper and opening Goring batter Maynard was surprised how easily his side ripped through Findon’s batting line-up and said: “We went into the game full of confidence knowing we could apply the pressure to them.

“This is exactly what we did, I was a little surprised at the relative ease of the wickets we took but that’s cricket.

“Kellon (Carmichael) and Ross (Baumann) have a nice little bowling partnership going, which is working great for us at the minute.

“Four wins from four is obviously a great start to the season for us but we’ve got no aims at the minute. All we want to do is keep trying to maintain our current form.”

Findon skipper Bradley Bridson decided to bat first, though, their top-order batters offered very little.

Just Glenn Bridson (11) and Harry Metters in the top-eight managed to reach double figures as Findon slumped to 27-7. Metters remained for most of the innings, before eventually falling to Oliver Watkins one short of his half-century.

Some late innings runs from Owen Cave (16) and Matthew Wratting (ten), coupled with Metters’ effort, did give Findon a glimmer of hope. The home side failed to deal with Goring overseas Carmichael as he collected figures of 4-16 from his nine over spell. Baumann weighed in with three wickets as Findon were bundled out for 111 in 35 overs.

Skipper Maynard struck 42 from 21 balls to get Goring off to a flying start in reply.

Carmichael then continued where Maynard left off as he made 35 off 20 balls.

Sam Thorns (6 not out) and Robert Haggart (one*) were the two batters to get Goring home with them reaching 112-5 off only 18.3 overs.

Findon captain Bridson was frustrated by the manner of his side’s defeat and said: “We were outplayed in every department and it was a really average team display.

“Take nothing away from Goring, they bowled and batted really well but we were well below the level I know we can be.

“We can’t afford to dwell on this, we’ve had a couple of difficult weeks with a no result and now a defeat but we’re hoping to bounce back.”

Goring host second-placed Slinfold on Saturday, while Findon make the trip to Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI on the same day.

