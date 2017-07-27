Rivalry to be renewed in Findon and Goring derby

Have your say

Cricket rivals Goring and Findon are set to meet for a Sussex League Division 4 encounter on Saturday.

League leaders Goring moved a step closer to being crowned champions with a win over Hastings & St Leonards Priory’s 2nd XI, the only match in the division to be completed.

Findon, who were celebrating their 150th anniversary over the weekend, endured a frustrating Saturday afternoon as their home clash with Horsham’s 2nd XI was abandoned in the wet weather.

A win for Alex Maynard’s side now leaves them needing to win four of their final six matches to see them crowned champions.

Goring were winners in the reverse fixture earlier in the season and Maynard is all too aware of the dangers Findon possess.

He said: “Another game comes around this weekend, this time against Findon.

“Nothing will change from our viewpoint – I want another good performance.

“We know from years gone by how good Findon really are, so we’ll be looking to be at our best in this one.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.