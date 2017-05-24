Skipper Maynard stars in crushing Goring win

Goring Cricket Club skipper Alex Maynard dispatched Hastings & St Leonards Priory’s 2nd XI bowling attack to all parts as his side romped to a crushing 205-run win on Saturday.

Opener and captain Maynard smashed 108 off only 68 balls to help Goring post a massive 290-5 from their 45 overs.

Overseas seamer Kellon Carmichael dismissed Hastings’ top-five batters to skittle them out for just 85 in 17.3 overs.

The crushing victory propelled Goring to the top of Division 4, ensuring they maintained their perfect start from three games so far.

Skipper and centurion Maynard has been pleased by his side’s brutal start to the season and said: “We are very pleased with how we’ve started this year, we’ve been better in every area of the game than the opposition so far and we look forward to continuing that.

“We took every chance yet again on Saturday, putting an intense performance in and backing it up with some top-draw individual fielding.

“We were stuck into bat on a wicket we knew would be difficult after the weather leading into the match.

“Benny (Ben Cartwright) batted superbly in the supporting role with at the top of the order.

“He allowed me to apply pressure against a naive fielding outfit, who looked out of their depth.

“Gareth Cook then took advantage of some late innings opportunities and applied the pressure, which gave us momentum going into the field.

“Once again we fielded superbly, taking every chance that came our way and not allowing the opposition a sniff.

“Kellon bowled beautifully for his five wickets, supported magnificently by Ross Baumann and Aaron Wyatt.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to the year, which I’m obviously extremely pleased with.”

Goring were stuck into bat but both Maynard and Ben Cartwright got the home side off to a flying start.

Maynard tore Hastings’ bowling attack apart, while Cartwright (58) played a more sedate knock.

The pair put on 149 for the first-wicket, before Maynard was the first to fall having made 108.

Overseas Carmichael came in and hit 30 from 23 balls, then late innings runs from Gareth Cook (50 not out) helped Goring post 290-5 from their allotted 45 overs.

Carmichael then produced a superb opening bowling spell, getting rid Hastings’ top-five batters.

Aaron Wyatt and Ross Baumann them teamed up to take the remaining five wickets as Goring romped to a resounding win.

Justin Dsouza top-scored with 21 for Hastings but they never looked like getting anywhere near the target, eventually being bowled out for 85 in only 17.3 overs. Carmichael finished up with figures of 5-30 from six over.

Goring make the trip to rivals Findon in the league on Saturday.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.