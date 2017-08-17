Special appeal from Sussex CCC mascot to help young Charlie

Sussex County Cricket Club’s loyal mascot, Sid the Shark, is looking for support for a very important cause.

Sid’s close friend Charlie Fielding is just two years old, but has been through more struggles in his short life than many of us will know in a lifetime.

When he was only 18 months old, Charlie lost the use of his legs.

This was the result of a rare condition known as an Arteriovenous Malformation that caused a swelling of blood vessels on his spine and ultimately resulted in a spinal cord injury.

Being paralysed from the waist down means Charlie won’t have quite the same opportunities as his twin sister, Poppy, but his parents, Becky and Jamie, want to ensure he has the best chance of a happy childhood.

To allow this to happen, Sid is making time to do everything he can for Charlie, alongside his everyday activities of whipping up the crowd, massaging tense Sharks supporters and putting naughty children in the bin.

Sid is asking for support to add to the funds used to pay for the treatment Charlie is receiving.

Regular physio as well as mobility and fitness equipment is needed to support his health and development and there are modifications around the home that are needed to make things more accessible for Charlie.

Sid’s antics have given visitors to the 1st Central County Ground fun and entertainment over the last 14 seasons.

And now he is asking for donations to help his little friend.

All the money raised by the Sussex Cricket Foundation at this Friday’s big match will be donated to Charlie’s fund, so the request from the club is if you are coming along to The 1st Central County Ground please spare whatever you can to help.

If you can’t make it on Friday night, you can still help Charlie. Just text ‘SIDS17’ followed by ‘£1’, ‘£5’ or ‘£10’ to 70070 to make a donation.

