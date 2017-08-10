Steyning hoping to crash Goring celebration

Steyning Cricket Club will be hoping to halt Goring’s Sussex League Division 4 promotion party on Saturday.

League leaders Goring moved to within four points of promotion following the latest round of fixtures last weekend.

Steyning were frustrated by basement boys Horsham’s 2nd XI last time out as they were forced to settle for a draw.

That result allowed Stirlands to move above them into third in the table.

Next up for Steyning is a trip to rivals Goring, who could well be promoted and crowned champions after the game.

Steyning seamer Hywel Jones is hoping it is his team who are celebrating after the fixture, though.

He said: “Although slipping a place to Stirlands in the league after the latest round of fixtures wasn’t ideal, the gap between us and Slinfold – in second – actually narrowed slightly after they were beaten by Goring.

“We’re now looking forward to having the challenge of going to Goring and needing a result. We’ve still go Slinfold to play as well, so beating Goring will put us back on track and in with a chance.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.