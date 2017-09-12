Sussex Cricket Foundation Cup Finals Day at Hove this weekend

The 1st Central County Ground, Hove hosts the Finals Day of the Sussex Cricket Foundation Cup this Sunday (September 17).

Forty-two teams from across the county have taken part in the six-a-side tournament – now in its second year - with the winners of each of the seven qualifying events plus one losing finalist making it through to this weekend’s Finals Day.

The eight teams that have qualified are Broadbridge Heath, Glynde & Beddingham, Henfield, Ifield, Little Common Ramblers, Pagham, Preston Park and West Chiltington & Thakeham.

They will battle it out in two groups, with the top two from each going through to the semi-finals, before the winners of those matches contest the final.

The semi-finals and final will take place under floodlights.

Each game will be made up of five overs per-side, with teams playing in coloured kit and with pink balls.

Play gets underway in Group A at 9.30am, with the action in Group B starting at 1.30pm.

Coaching from Sussex players and Sussex Cricket Foundation coaching staff will be on offer for juniors from the participating clubs.

Entertainment for spectators includes a mascot race, with Sussex’s very own Sid the Shark lining up on the start-line. Food and drink will be on sale.

As has been the case at each of the qualifying hubs, there will also be a raffle raising money for the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

Entry to the Sussex Cricket Foundation Cup Finals Day on Sunday 17th September is FREE.

More information on the Sussex Cricket Foundation and its charitable activities is available HERE.