West Chilt take pole position in title race

Broadwater Cricket Club skipper Nigel Waller conceded defeat in his side’s battle for the Sussex League Division 5 West title this season.

Second-placed Broadwater suffered a 68-run home defeat at the hands of leaders West Chiltington & Thakeham on Saturday and now trail the table-toppers by 22 points with just one game left to play this season.

Waller’s side travel to Pagham’s 2nd XI in their final fixture knowing anything less than victory will end any hopes of taking the title.

Broadwater have to hope West Chilt take seven points or fewer from their final game at home to Crawley to pull off an unlikely title win.

Despite looking like missing out on promotion after Saturday’s defeat, Waller has been pleased with the progress his team have made it what is their first-ever season in the Sussex League.

He said: “I think it’s safe to say we now no longer have a chance of winning the league. What I think it is worth doing is acknowledging how exceptionally well we have done this season.

“A little unfashionable club like Broadwater to be where we are this season has been a great success.

“The club, committee and members should all feel a huge sense of pride with the club where it is at this minute. We are positioned to progress further, both on and off the field.”

West Chilt won the toss and decided to bat in what was a virtual title decider at Broadwater Green.

Half-centuries from opener Hugo Gillespie (79) and Reuben Taylor (57), along with contributions from other batsmen put them in a commanding position at the halfway point.

Other opener Tom Jarvis fell four short of his half-century, while skipper Tim Jarvis chipped in with 40 as West Chilt posted 270-4 from their 45 overs.

Broadwater’s bowlers all toiled hard but most proved expensive, leaving them with it all to do in the chase.

Only openers Graham Waller (24) and Paul O’Sullivan (ten) made double figures in the top five as the match looked beyond Broadwater at 49-5, then 79-6.

Samuel Hudson’s run-a-ball half-century (53) gave his side some hope, before Chris Green (34 not out) and skipper Nigel Waller (33) ensured Broadwater batted out their overs, making 202-7.

Broadwater skipper Waller had no complaints with defeat and said: “It wasn’t a tough afternoon, disappointing, yes, but we were beaten by a much more talented side than us.

“West Chiltington thoroughly deserve to win the league this season and we are worthy of coming second for our efforts.”

