Worthing stun league leaders Billingshurst

Worthing Cricket Club recorded a stunning seven-wicket win over Sussex League Division 2 league leaders Billingshurst at The Manor Sports Ground on Saturday.

Martyn Swift’s wait for a first league win as Worthing captain ended last week and his side followed that up with another impressive performance.

After being asked to bowl, a great all-round team bowling effort saw them dismiss Billingshurst for just 138 in 33.2 overs.

Worthing looked to be making a meal of the chase after slipping to 23-3 but a stunning unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 119 from Nick Ballamy (67 not out) and Stuart Carter (46 not out) guided the home side to a second successive victory.

After a difficult start to the season, Swift believes the past two performances have shown what his team are capable of and said: “Everyone in this team has the ability to win games and it’s all starting to click at the right time now.

“Even the games that we’d lost this season, we knew that on another day we could have come away with the win.

“We all knew the threat that Billingshurst would pose after playing them twice last year.

“The bowling attack performed really well and everyone contributed to the wickets, which was nice.

“We had a bit of a shaky start with the bat, similar to their innings.

“Great credit must go to both Nick (Ballamy) and Stu (Carter) for the way they batted.

“They did not panic and reacted to the situation accordingly to see us home with two faultless batting displays.”

Billingshurst’s decision to bat first looked to be the wrong one after an early surge from Worthing’s bowlers.

Jamie Piper (two) and Giorgio Rigali – with his first wicket for the club - reduced the visitors to 11-3.

Billingshurst were really struggling and fell to 71-7, before runs down the order from Shane West (19) and Awais Malik (31) ensured they got past three figures as a team.

Harry Dunn took the final wicket to dismiss Billingshurst for 138 in 33.2 overs.

Dunn lead the way in terms of wickets for Worthing’s bowlers, bagging three, while Jamie Piper, Swift and Ballamy all took two.

Worthing got themselves into some trouble early on in their reply. Barry Cool (11), Nick Gunning (four) and Swift (one) all fell cheaply to leave the home side wobbling at 23-3.

Gunning’s dismissal brought Carter to the crease to partner Ballamy and the pair would guide Worthing to victory.

Ballamy struck 67 off 70 balls, while Carter finished 47 not out to ensure the home side reached their target from 30.1 overs.

Opening bowlers Andy Barr (two) and Alexander Lowther were the only Billingshurst wicket takers.

Worthing are away to Portslade on Saturday.

