Worthing up and running following first league win

Martyn Swift’s reign as Worthing Cricket Club 1st XI captain claimed its first win of the season on Saturday when they won at highly-fancied Lindfield.

The hosts posted 238-6 from their 45 overs after Worthing won the toss but 75 from Nick Ballamy helped Worthing record a three-wicket win.

Worthing skipper Swift was relieved to see his side collect their first success of the season and said: “It’s great to get our first win and a credit to the lads as they didn’t panic at all.

“We’ve got a young side but we need some experience to steady the ship at times and Benn Challen and Barry Cool offer that.”

Swift must have been feeling a little nervous about his choice at the toss when Lindfield reached drinks at 120 for two – staring at a potential target of more than 300 to chase down.

Spinners Benn Challen (1-42), Harry Dunn (1-28) and the returning Josh Wood (0-52) allowed Worthing to control the scoring and keep the hosts within sight.

In-form seamer Jamie Piper impressed once more as he claimed two for 44 from his nine overs, especially in the absence of Giorgio Rigali.

Lindfield finished on 238-6 from their 45 overs, with half- centuries for Jack Sadler, Tom Hinley and Harry Chaudhary.

Worthing also leaked 28 extras, something they will be hoping to improve on in the coming weeks.

The reply started in typical fashion as Worthing found themselves 14 for two, following the loss of Barry Cool and Swift himself, but the returning Wood scored a run-a-ball 22 to get the reply going.

Ballamy made 75 from 86 balls in what was to prove a match-winning innings.

However, Ballamy was dismissed with 62 runs still to get so it was left to the eighth-wicket partnership of Josh Goldsmith (36 not out) and Alex Harris (32 not out) to see the visitors home with ten balls to spare.

Extras were a significant contributor in this innings too, posting 45 during the chase.

Worthing welcome Billingshurst to the Manor Sports Ground on Saturday.

