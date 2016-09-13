Allen back for a third stint as Ferring boss

Steve Allen is hoping to put an end to a testing start to the season after returning to manage Ferring Football Club for a third time.

Ferring have had a difficult start to the new Southern Combination League Division 2 season. To date they have shipped 78 goals in five league matches and 85 in just six matches in all competitions.

However, Allen contacted Ferring chairman Deane Culver after the club’s alarming start and said: “I’ve managed Ferring twice before and I’ve got a real soft spot for the club.

“I saw some of the results and was really concerned, so I decided to give Deane a call.

“This is going to be a really tough job but I’ve managed to sign a few players on and hopefully results will begin to improve.

“I think previously it was just a bunch of 18-year-olds thrown together.

“I’ve managed to bring some more experienced guys in and I’ll be looking to mix those in with the younger guys at Ferring.”

Nick Bird will work alongside Allen, while former boss Ross Harnes remains at Ferring in an assisting role.

Allen got his third term at Ferring under way with a Sussex Intermediate Cup first round defeat at the hands of division-lower West Sussex League Premier Division side Newtown Villa.

Allen, aged 50, was forced to play in the 7-0 home cup defeat but he hopes results will start to improve.

Ferring host Alfold in the league on Saturday and Allen sees the clash as a chance to collect their first league point.

He added: “It’s one we’ll be looking to take something from. Hopefully, a few of the new experienced guys will be able to come in and help out the younger ones.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.