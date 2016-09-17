Biggs at the double as Arundel edge past AFC Uckfield

Rory Biggs struck a second-half brace as Arundel Football Club edged a five-goal Southern Combination League Premier Division thriller with AFC Uckfield at Mill Road this afternoon.

As well as Biggs’ double, which included a thunderous 30-yard volley, Scott Tipper also netted to hand Mullets a 3-2 home victory.

Following a testing start to the league season, collecting just a point from three matches, Arundel’s victory was a second in succession in the Premier Division.

After a lively start, Mullets found themselves behind in unfortunate circumstances on 34 minutes.

Arundel’s backline failed to defend a ball over the top, with Stefan Joseph taking advantage before seeing a deflected strike find the bottom corner.

A well-worked move saw the home side get level just four minutes later.

Cameron Elder slid Steve Herbert away down the left and his cross was tapped home by an unmarked Tipper.

Mullets found themselves ahead for the first time seven minutes after the break.

Steve Herbert’s free-kick was only cleared to Rory Biggs and he thundered home a 30-yard volley to make it 2-1.

AFC Uckfield were back in it with 23 minutes left on the clock, Andrew Dalehouse’s pass was crashed into the top corner thanks to Terry Payne’s first-time strike.

Arundel were not to be denied a second league win this season as Rory Biggs got his second four minutes later.

Neat work from Steve Herbert saw him pull back for Rory Biggs and he rifled a left-foot strike past Matt Dann in Uckfield’s goal.

Arundel were hanging on in the closing stages but managed to hold on for all three points.

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; Butt, Jenkins, Peake, Elder; A.Biggs, Jones, R.Biggs; Russell, Tipper, S.Herbert. Subs: D.Herbert (Russell), Hunter, L.DaCosta, Jarvis (R.Biggs), J.Biggs (Tipper).