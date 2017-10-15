Brighton 1, Everton 1: Rooney's late penalty rescues Toffees a point, denying Albion third success home win

A dramatic finish and two late goals - one from the penalty spot - saw Brighton & Hove Albion share the spoils with Everton in the lunchtime Premier League clash.

Anthony Knockaert's strike with nine minutes remaining looked as though it had heaped more misery on Everton and manager Ronald Koeman and was sending Albion on their way to their third win of the season.

Brighton v Everton. Davy Propper. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



But Wayne Rooney managed to salvage The Merseysiders a point as he converted a late penalty after Bruno had appeared to be penalised for a block in the box by referee Michael Oliver.

Mathew Ryan then produced two point-blank reaction saves in injury time to ensure Albion didn't end up empty handed.



Victory would have ensured Brighton equal their top-flight record of three consecutive home wins - a feat they last managed in September 1982.



Everton went into the match winless in 11 Premier League away games since beating Crystal Palace on 21 January. They had only scored six times in their last 12 league games.



Chris Hughton made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Arsenal before the international break. Glenn Murray came in for just his second start of the season to replace Izzy Brown up front.

Brighton v Everton. Nikola Vlasic. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



The other changes saw Markus Stuttner and Anthony Knockaert replacing Gaetan Bong and Jose Izquierdo.



Koeman also made three changes from their 1-0 home defeat to Burnley last time out with Phil Jagielka, Mason Holgate and Wayne Rooney coming into the stating XI.

They replaced Ashley Williams, Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse.



Everton started much the more lively and were helped by some careless Albion passes gifting possession away - Pascal Gross twice guilty, the second time resulted in a break that saw Gylfi Sigurdsson's shot blocked on the edge of the box.



The best chance of the half came on 19 minutes as Nikola Vlasic found space 19 yards out and sent a low effort skidding towards the bottom corner, but a strong Ryan hand pushed it around the post.

Brighton v Everton. Solly March. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



Five minutes later an inswinging Sigurdsson free kick saw Calvert-Lewin head over from eight yards.



At the other end, Albion failed to exert much pressure as the final ball continued to let the home side down as well as Murray drifting offside on numerous occasions.



Albion's best chance saw Knockaert's follow-up shot after a corner charged down, and as the ball broke out on the angle, Dunk's goalbound shot was blocked away for a corner by Michael Keane, with the defender putting in strong claims to the linesman for handball, which were ignored.



Soon after, Knockaert's ball to the far post was chested down by Murray, but the ball ran away from him and he fell over after minimal contact with Keane.

Brighton v Everton. Wayne Rooney. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



At the start of the second half a reverse pass by Gross set Murray clear but Keane recovered well to prevent the Albion striker from getting a shot away. Ryan then pushed away a fierce cross-shot from Mason Holgate and the loose ball was hooked away.



The Seagulls made a double change with 17 minutes remaining as Shane Duffy went down injured and was forced off, being replaced by Uwe Huenemeier. While Jose Izquierdo was brought off the bench for Solly March.



The Colombian was straight into the action, forcing a diving save from Jordan Pickford, before Knockaert then saw his goalbound shot blocked out for another corner. Izquierdo then continued to add some much-needed threat driving at the Everton defence and crashed a couple more shots wide from range.



And the breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute. A great break and cut-back was led by captain Bruno down the right and Pickford somehow denied Izquierdo from close range, but the ball was not cleared and Pascal Gross teed-up Knockaert, who turned home.



But it was not to last as Oliver awarded the Blues a spot kick at the death for an apparent block by Bruno and Rooney sent Ryan the wrong way to level.



Albion: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy (Huenemeier 73), Dunk, Suttner, March (Izquierdo 73), Stephens, Propper, Knockaert, Gross, Murray (Brown 82). Unused subs: Krul, Bong, Schelotto, Molumby.



Everton: Pickford, Schneiderlin, Baines (Mirallas 82) Keane, Jagielka, Rooney (Davies 90), Gueye (Niasse 58), Sigurdsson, Vlasic, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate. Unused subs: Stekelenburg, Williams, Martina, Klaassen.



Attendance: 30, 565.