Albion confirm squad numbers for new season

Albion have confirmed their first-team squad numbers for the upcoming season.

The Seagulls begin their debut Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Saturday and new signings Mathew Ryan, Pascal Gross, Markus Suttner, Izzy Brown and Davy Propper have had their squad numbers confirmed.

Ryan takes over as number one from Niki Maenpaa, who is handed the number 12 shirt.

Gross will wear 13, Propper 24, Suttner 29 and Brown 37.

Kazenga LuaLua, who has been told he can go on loan, keeps number 30, while Richie Towell and Rohan Ince - who are also set to go on loan - have not been given squad numbers in the list Albion released today.

The full list is: 1: Mathew Ryan; 2: Bruno; 3: Gaetan Bong; 4: Uwe Hunemeier; 5: Lewis Dunk; 6: Dale Stephens; 7: Beram Kayal; 8: Jiri Skalak; 9: Sam Baldock; 10: Tomer Hemed; 11: Anthony Knockaert; 12: Niki Maenpaa; 13: Pascal Gross; 14: Steve Sidwell; 15: Jamie Murphy: 17: Glenn Murray; 18: Connor Goldson; 20: Solly March; 22: Shane Duffy; 23: Liam Rosenior; 24: Davy Propper; 29: Markus Suttner; 30: Kazenga LuaLua; 37: Izzy Brown.

