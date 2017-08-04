Albion duo head out on loan

Have your say

Albion defenders Tom Dallison and Tyler Forbes have joined League Two Acrrington Stanley on loan until January.

The duo are part of Albion's under-23 team and could make their Accrington debuts against Colchester tomorrow.

It will be Dallison’s fifth loan move since arriving at Albion in October 2013, after previous spells at Dartford, Braintree, Crawley Town and Cambridge United.

Forbes joined Albion in July, 2016, from Fleetwood Town, and made 13 league appearances for the under-23s last season.

Albion under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: "Tom and Tyler are two of the more senior members of the group and it's a positive that they're going to get regular football in the EFL.

"The loan moves suit all three parties, and Accrington are getting two players that already have EFL experience.

"It is also a positive for us as a group that EFL clubs are looking at our players to improve their squads."

